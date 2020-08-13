Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.83

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 53399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.60 price target on Treasury Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $95.05 million and a P/E ratio of -68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31.
Treasury Metals Company Profile (TSE:TML)
Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.
