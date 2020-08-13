TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,427. The company has a market cap of $924.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 21.67%. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.