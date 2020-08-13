Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Up to $39.42

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $39.42. Truist Financial shares last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 7,344,022 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

