U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 262,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,605. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

