U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 165.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

