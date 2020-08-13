UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

