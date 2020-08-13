Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Unifi stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $36,736.00. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 307,341 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

