Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.64-1.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.048-1.056 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNIT. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.86.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

