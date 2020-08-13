Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.72. Univar shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 4,988,422 shares.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.
In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth about $69,942,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar by 68,993.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,053 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter.
About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
