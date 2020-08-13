Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Gap Up to $17.72

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $17.72. Univar shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 4,988,422 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Univar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth about $69,942,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar by 68,993.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,053 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 30.7% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,891 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.