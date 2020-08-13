US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of US Gold from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of USAU traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 10,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. US Gold has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

