USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,874. The firm has a market cap of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 19.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 13.1% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

