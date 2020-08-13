Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ UXIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 6,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $349.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 239.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth $15,515,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

