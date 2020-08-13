Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), 50,111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 82,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price (down previously from GBX 55 ($0.72)) on shares of Van Elle in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

