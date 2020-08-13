Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,985. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

