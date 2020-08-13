Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

