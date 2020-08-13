Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.90. 3,124,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

