Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

