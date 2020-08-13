Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

VXRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 154,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,858,445. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,062,053 shares of company stock valued at $271,034,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth about $3,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

