VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) traded down 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.65, 8,752,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,642,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $885.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.85.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

