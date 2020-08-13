Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Vectrus updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.82 EPS.
Shares of VEC stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.
In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.