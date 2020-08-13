Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. Vectrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.82 EPS.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $608.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

