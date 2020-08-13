Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Down 8.8%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 502,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 396,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 238.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 195.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

