Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,111 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,900,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.