Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE VIR opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,185 shares of company stock worth $13,926,369 over the last three months.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

