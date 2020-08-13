Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Down 10%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.31, 2,449,713 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,385,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. Analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. Insiders sold a total of 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

