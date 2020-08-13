Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Walt Disney worth $550,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 187.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 179,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 515,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

