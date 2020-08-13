Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.97. 515,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.