Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $902,497,000 after buying an additional 324,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.62. 353,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.