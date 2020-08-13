WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,627 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,026 shares of company stock valued at $135,591,548 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,085.22, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

