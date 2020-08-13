WBH Advisory Inc. Has $646,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.72. 24,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.