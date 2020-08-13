WBH Advisory Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 479,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572,998. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

