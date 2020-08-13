WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.79. 1,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

