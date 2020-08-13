WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,724,000.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,587. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

