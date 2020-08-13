WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.06. 264,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,181,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $73.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.52.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

