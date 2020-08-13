WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 48,721.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.63. 17,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.10. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.