WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 256 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $957.67.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $991.02. 77,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $990.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.25. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,107.92. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,624.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.