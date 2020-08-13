WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 682,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,806,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

