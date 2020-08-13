WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 277.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $896,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $107.69. 21,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

