WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 82,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,983. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

