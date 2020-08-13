WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

PSR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,119. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.