Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

8/9/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/9/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/6/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALLO traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,301. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a current ratio of 22.24. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 164.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

