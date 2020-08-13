Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 783 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.