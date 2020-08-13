Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 51,429 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Western Resources (TSE:WRX)

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

