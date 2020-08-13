Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Western Resources Corp (TSE:WRX) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 51,429 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 52,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone potash project covering an area of approximately 87,532 acres of crown held mineral leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

