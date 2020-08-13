WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

WSC opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -443.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Get WillScot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.