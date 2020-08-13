WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.78, approximately 92,360 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 156,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

