Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Wix.Com comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.47% of Wix.Com worth $698,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.94.

Wix.Com stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.52. 27,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.86. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

