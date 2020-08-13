Wizz Air (WIZZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2020 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Davy Research to a “neutral” rating.

7/30/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,980 ($52.03) price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.29) to GBX 4,200 ($54.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,005 ($52.36) to GBX 4,143 ($54.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.29) price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Wizz Air is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.33) price target on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Wizz Air had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,385 ($44.25) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.55).

7/13/2020 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,980 ($52.03) price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($61.45) to GBX 4,150 ($54.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,730 ($48.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,732 ($48.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 32.94 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,345.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Wizz Air Holdings PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.27), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,838.15).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.