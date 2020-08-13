Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the May 14th total of 719,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.1 days.

Shares of YAMHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.23). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YAMHF shares. ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

