Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 505,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 374,316 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.