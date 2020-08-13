Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

