Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univar (NYSE:UNVR) to Hold

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univar’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. The Nexeo buyout has enhanced its capabilities and boosted its ability to create significant value for customers. The company also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Univar also has a strong liquidity position. However, the company is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to exert pressure in 2020. Commodity chemical price deflation is another concern. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist in the near term.”

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Univar stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 125,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.